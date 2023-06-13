Peshawar:

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has issued a notice to immediately suspend gas supply to all CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) until June 16.

According to the notification, the suspension is due to a sudden shortage of system pack and critical gas supply. The gas supply will be restored as soon as the required system pack is achieved.

The CNG sector is requested to cooperate until the organization can ensure a stable system pack by June 16.

In response, the Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Muqeem Khan, assured full cooperation with the government in the national interest during a press conference.

Rickshaw driver Aamir Khan shared his concerns, mentioning that he used to save 800 to 1,600 rupees per day, but with the suspension of CNG supply, he will be forced to keep his rickshaw idle at home. He also mentioned the difficulty faced by other drivers in filling their tanks due to the rush at the stations during this hot summer season.

A commuter named Burhan expressed his frustration, highlighting the rising poverty and inflation coupled with the intense heat. He mentioned the long wait for a ride and the lack of available cars or space. He urged the government to take practical measures to solve this problem and alleviate the suffering of people during this scorching heat.

