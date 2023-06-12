Islamabad: The German Embassy, here in Islamabad, recently hosted its annual Alumni gathering, which brought together a diverse group of scholars and fellows who have studied and conducted research in Germany.

Attended by a large number of alumni from prestigious programs such as the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (AvH), and the CrossCulture Program (CCP), the event provided a platform for reconnecting and sharing experiences.

Ms. Dorota Berezicki, Head of Communications and Cultural Affairs, welcomed everyone with opening remarks, setting the stage for the evening. His Excellency Alfred Grannas, the German Ambassador to Pakistan, took the opportunity to acknowledge the significant contributions of the alumni in their respective fields.

Ambassador Grannas emphasized the importance of the friendships cultivated by the alumni with Germany and its research landscape, highlighting the mutual benefits that arise from these connections.

The highlight of the gathering was a thought-provoking panel discussion on Food Security in Pakistan, moderated by Dr. Abdul Wakeel. Esteemed panelists, including Prof. Samina Mehnaz, Dr. Tahir Usman, Prof. M. Saqib, Dr. Nayer Iqbal, and Dr. Faisal Cheema, engaged in an open and constructive dialogue, sharing insights and proposing strategies to address this pressing issue.

In recognition of their valuable contributions, Ambassador Grannas presented certificates of recognition to each of the alumni, acknowledging their achievements and dedication.

Adding an enchanting cultural touch to the evening, “The Kabul Trio,” an all-female musical band from Afghanistan, captivated the audience with their mesmerizing melodies. The band’s performances were met with resounding applause and cheers, showcasing the power of music in fostering cross-cultural connections.

The event concluded with a meet-and-greet session, allowing the alumni to reconnect and network with one another, forging new connections and renewing old friendships. A delightful dinner brought the evening to a close, leaving the attendees with fond memories of a memorable gathering.

