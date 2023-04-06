Atta Ullah Khan

On February 21, 2023, China unveiled a new document titled “Global Security Initiative” (GSI). There are many speculations about the proposed Chinese security initiative. Some analysts and scholars hail China for it, while others criticize it for multiple reasons; ranging from its assertiveness for regional superiority to global hegemony ambition and leadership. One thing is obvious; American and Western scholars and observers see it with antagonism.

The 10-page Chinese GSI document encompasses almost all the contemporary issues and problems the world is facing. It is a multi-faceted and comprehensive plan of action that embodies all the hazards of the ongoing times, its pernicious effects and repercussions, and its possible solutions.

The document proposes a comprehensive and balanced approach to the solutions to the ongoing security threats and challenges to peace in the world. It gives a realistic and multi-dimensional solution to the impediments and challenges to peace.

The document emphasizes the need to make peace and security the top priorities. It states that “the essence of this new vision of security is to advocate a concept of common security, respecting and safeguarding the security of every country”.

It calls upon the countries to step forward to pave way for a peaceful solution to problems and promote dialogue. It highlights the protracted Russia-Ukrainian war to be sorted out amicably through negotiations and dialogue between the two parties.

The proposed Chinese document emphasizes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country- big or small, developed or developing- should be respected. No encroachment in the internal affairs of any country should be brooked.

The most important and interesting thing about the Chinese plan is that it does not negate the significance of the United Nations or roll back the existing institutions and platforms rather it emphasizes rejuvenating and revitalizing the existing rules and procedures of the UN and its relevant organs and being effectively implemented.

It also talks about the “legitimate security concerns of all countries” and the “indivisibility of security.”

The GSI states that the “security of one country should not come at the expense of that of others” and that security is a collective and common need of all. Individual and common security is inseparable.

The document emphasizes promoting dialogue and consultation and “peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries.” It also talks about “maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional security domains.”

Now we look at the content of the document critically. The current milieu suggests, and it is also an established fact, that the world is barreling towards chaos and disorder, given the ineptness of the existing power structure to tame the existential threats the world is facing.

Currently, the UN is a hapless and sick man to cope with ongoing problems such as the Ukraine war, terrorism, the rise of extremism, climate change, nuclear proliferation, racism, xenophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, cyber-security, human trafficking, drug trafficking, etc. In these circumstances where the existing structure is not working and humanity is at risk from the aforementioned threats, prudence demands that concrete and bold action should be taken.

Sanctions and punishments and shortsighted measures are not the panaceas of the problems. The West particularly the United States looks at things myopically. As the fifth principle states that punishment and sanctions are not the solutions to a problem. Then we witnessed how the US and its Western allies took swift sanctions against Russia immediately after its incursion in Ukraine physically on Feb 23, 2022, ostensibly to show the world that it does not tolerate invasions. Although the move was to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin to roll back his decision and withdraw his military forces.

China came forward with a plan to emancipate the world from systemic self-destruction. As usual, the West does not pay heed to it, the reasons are obvious. Critics point out that the GSI is China’s another step to substitute the existing world order. This has no base as it is clearly mentioned in the text that the existing structure should be rejuvenated and its procedures and rules be effectively implemented

Moreover, the West did not even try once to persuade the conflicting parties to dialogue to resolve the issue peacefully. Instead, the US sent billions worth of military equipment to further escalate the war. The USA has further instigated the situation by pouring weapons into Ukraine. On the other hand, China constantly urges both parties to settle down the issue through table talks. It has already offered to mediate between them.

The US has sent over $35 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine so far. It continues. It has provided Ukraine with the most lethal weapon system. It is also a proliferation of weapons. While the Chinese document says that weapons proliferation should be curbed.

Point 4 of the “concepts and principles” part of GSI is about legitimate security concerns. We have witnessed recently that the US and West did not take Russia’s security concerns seriously vis-à-vis NATO enlargement eastward. The net consequence was the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. Because Russian concerns were continuously ignored. The matter does not stop here. On April 4, 2023, Finland was given NATO membership, another move to incite Russia.

China is of the view that the “Cold War mentality” and “unilateralism” such as withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear deal aka JCPOA, the US sanctions against Iran, etc. “bloc confrontation and hegemonism contradict the spirit of the UN Charter and must be resisted and rejected” as it will further weaken it.

China urges the world community to support all the forums and platforms established by China to create a peaceful world for all. It believes that through cooperation rather than enmity and confrontation, we can make this world a better place for all.

In a nutshell, GSI is a comprehensive and multi-dimensional document. The West particularly the US should not look at it with pragmatism and bleakness. The international community is expected to pay heed to it irrespective of who has put it forward. Peace and security should be the common need of all countries.

