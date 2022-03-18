Hanifullah

Noman Masih, 27, is living in Bajaur district for the last 10 years and working daily wage private cleaner. He is the bread earner of a seven members’ family. Mr Noman had applied for the post of a sanitary worker in a government department two years ago. However, the vacancy still lies vacant while Mr Noman is searching for a job.

He told TNN that he was unable to continue his education due to the poverty. Mr Noman said that he had relocated to Bajaur hoping to land on a job; however, he has not landed on one yet.

He added that he was working a private sanity worker. Mr Noman said that recently a family also rejected his proposal due to his being jobless and would not be able to take care of his family.

On the other hand, officials of communication and works department said that the department had advertised the opening. However, he added that the appointment was kept pending due to an employee who retired from the same position went to considerable lengths to get his son adjusted on this post. However, the department has decided to not hire his son on account of not being a local. Currently, the appointment process was no hold due to ban on employment due to local bodies polls.

Rustam Masih, a resident of Sargodha shifted to Bajaur in search of a job about four years earlier. However, he has yet to find a job so far.

Over past some time, Bajaur education department hired 205 class IV employees; however, none of them belonged to minority community.

There are more than 160 minority families were living in Bajur district for past many decades.

Majority of them were Christian while two others Hindus. Some of the minority people moved to Bajaur for employment before 1980 and have been living here for the last 40 years.

Pervez Masih, president of Bajaur Minority Association said that there was no mention of minorities in advertisement issued for jobs.

He said that education department did not even mention the minority in the recent recruitment advertisement and when we found out, the advertisement time was up because the advertisement for class IV recruitment was placed in a newspaper which was read by very few people. “If the department wants to recruit us, put up an advertisement on our church so that all the minorities can know and apply for recruitment,” he said.

District education department had last year recruited 205 people for Class IV seats, but not a single member of them was from minority community. On the other hand, relevant laws provide that at least 9 out of 205 recruits should have been recruited from the minority community.

Figures obtained from education department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013 showed that in the last few months, both the minority as well the differently able persons were ignored in appointment.

Jamil Bismal, general secretary of the Bajaur Minority Association, who belongs to the Hindu community, said that the government had allocated vacancies for minorities in the teaching cadre and other departments of the education department. He said that minorities of Bajaur were no well educated; therefore, they should have their quota in class IV posts.

Mr Bismil said that the minority living in Bajaur has been neglected in the past and the government should also pay attention to their plight.

When approached for comments, an official of district education office said that the vacancies these 205 vacancies were reserved for those people who had given their lands for setting up schools.

On the other hand, some of the schools, where the hiring took place were made on government land.

A senior official of the education directorate; however, said that rules were violated in recent appointment of class IV. He said that district education officer Bajaur had hired his wife and brother on class IV posts and has been charge sheeted due to the same.

Besides, district education department also hired 13 sweepers last year; however, none of them was a non-Muslim.

Mr Bismal said their people should be recruited for the sweeper posts; however, district education office ignored them for these appointments.

On the other hand, provincial government has directed the district administration in merged districts to ensure implementation of 5per cent minority quota in each department in 2017.

Some days back, the political agent also directed the line departments to follow the quota in letter and spirit.

However, none of the departments followed these directions.