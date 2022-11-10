Federal government has issued diplomatic passport to ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) chief Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

PMLN chief is currently in London, where he had gone for his treatment while serving a jail sentence on corruption case.

Media reports quoting government sources claimed that the passport has been issued for five years and it will enable PMLN chief to travel to Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that the PTI government had cancelled former premier passport after him being declared absconder by courts.

Senior Sharif had also hinted about his return to Pakistan after the federal finance minister Ihsaq Dar returned to country. On the other several, PMLN leaders have also claimed the possibility of senior Sharif return during December while PTI chief Imran Khan has also hinted the same possibility.

