Shahid Khan

For centuries, Pakistan and Afghanistan are using the waters flowing from River Kabul and its nine tributaries for past seven decades in the absence of a water sharing agreement.

Experts believe that the absence of a water sharing agreement between both countries can led to a dispute between both countries with increase in water demand.

A World Bank report dating back to 2010 had declared that Pakistan was among those countries where dependence on underground water was increasing with each passing. On the other hand, apart from Pakistan, 145 countries across the globe share the waters of 276 rivers. Though several attempts have been made to resolve water issues between both countries; however, due lack of interest and deteriorating relations those efforts did not bear fruit.

Kabul River enters Pakistan from Jalalabad through the Shlaman area of ​​the Khyber.

The river enters Kunar province of Afghanistan from Chitral, where it originates from the Chiantar glacier, high up in the Hindukush mountains. The river passed through length of Chitral and enters Afghanistan near Arandu.

In 1960, Pakistan built 250 megawatts Warsak Dam on the Kabul River at Warsak. However, due to the accumulation of silt over the ensuing years, the dam ahs lost is water storage capacity.

River Kabul irrigates an area of 119,000 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Afghanistan, the river holds 2,190 cubic meters of water, which is used locally for irrigation in Lalpura and other areas. After entering Pakistan, there is an average 1,378 cubic meters of water is left in the river.

Afghanistan plans to construct 20 dams over River Kabul

Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan, a former secretary to the KP Department of Energy and Power said that the Kabul River irrigated 12 percent of Afghanistan’s territory. However, he added that the Afghan government has planned to setup up to 20 dams on the river.

Engineer Naeem said that proposed dams can only store four to five percent of the river waters. “The rest of the water will automatically flow into Pakistan,” he said.

He said that river waters could be diverted to any other direction within the borders of Afghanistan and its only way is to flow into Pakistan.

“Pakistan had recently considered the possibility of diverting the river water to Panjkora River in Lower Dir through a tunnel,” he said.

However, he added that Pakistani would never do so as it would disrupt the entire course of the river.

Besides, he said that the proposed Afghan dams were mostly run of the river instead of storing waters.

He said that River Kabul irrigates 80 per cent of Peshawar agricultural land, 85 per cent of Charsadda and 47 per cent of Nowshera.

Engineer Naeem said that the amount Pakistan surface water resources amounted to 145 million acres feet of which about 17 million acres feet came from Kabul River. In addition to this, Kabul River originating from Paktia province of Afghanistan irrigates 80,000 acres of land in Kurram district Besides, River Gomal which originates from springs of Ghazni enters Pakistan from Paktia and Pakistan has constructed Gomal Zam Dam on it in South Waziristan.

International agreements on water

Articles 5 and 6 of the 1997 United Nations Convention on Water, the Madrid Declaration of 1911, the Helsinki Rules of 1966, the Berlin Rules of 2004 and many other international laws clearly state that river waters becomes a country property after entering it.

According to water experts, the government of Afghanistan can never stop Pakistan from constructing any dam, barrage or any other building on the Kabul River within its borders. Conversely, Pakistan also cannot stop Afghanistan from carrying out projects on Kabul River.

However, experts point out that Pakistan should sign a Indus Basin Accord type agreement with Afghanistan to use River Kabul waters for benefits of both countries.

On the other hand, Engineer Naeem proposed that Pakistan should invest in the construction of dams in Afghanistan, which will help normalize relations between both countries.

Earlier attempts were made to start talks over water sharing between Afghanistan 2003, 2005, 2011, 2013 and 2019; however, no headway was made.

Pakistan has the world largest irrigation system which was mostly built before the creation of the country.

Details showed that United States at present has capacity to store water for 900 days through various projects. Egypt has 700 days water storage capacity, India for 140 days and Pakistan only 30 days.

Though attempts have been made to increase country’s water storage capacity under Mushrrraf and Nawaz Sharfi; however, no progress was made.

Presently, Pakistan can store only 10 percent of the water it uses, while according to international experts, any country should store at least percent of its water. According to reports, Pakistan was constantly losing twice as much water as it was capable of storing.