In recent times, there has been an intriguing trend in Pakistan, specifically in the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where foreign women are coming to the country to marry local men. This phenomenon has garnered attention on social media, with many memes and discussions surrounding these unions. However, amidst fascination and curiosity, there exists a concerning and often overlooked aspect that demands serious consideration.

Dr. Akif Khan, the Director of the Technical Information Technology Board in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizes the need for the younger generation to use technology positively and responsibly.

While dating and relationships through online platforms are part of the digital landscape, he highlights that the world of the internet and social media offers vast opportunities beyond personal connections. With more than 70 million social media users in Pakistan, Dr. Khan advocates exploring avenues such as freelancing and game development to enhance skills and potentially contribute to the country’s economy by earning foreign exchange.

On the other hand, senior journalist Imran Ayaz draws attention to a concerning trend among the youth. With rising unemployment rates, some young individuals are drawn to the idea of marrying older foreign women as a means to obtain citizenship abroad. Imran Ayaz deems this mindset dangerous and warns against overlooking the potential consequences of such actions.

The Interior Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports that within a month, four foreign girls arrived in Pakistan with the intent of marrying locals in the region. Anju, hailing from India, converted to Islam and took on the name Fatima before marrying Nasrullah. Rosie, from Mexico, also embraced Islam and changed her name to Aisha before tying the knot with a resident of Buner. Nikola, an American from Chile, married 27-year-old Ikram from Charsadda, while Chinese girl Xiao Feng came to Pakistan to marry a young man from Lower Dir.

Dr. Shiraz Ahmed, an Information Technology Educator, expresses deep concern over this growing trend. While the media highlighted the reaction when a woman from Pakistan married in India, the arrival of foreign women to marry Pakistani men has garnered less attention.

Dr. Ahmed raises thought-provoking questions about gender equality and individual freedom in the context of such marriages. He points out that the majority of these relationships involve young boys, and while a relationship with an older woman might be deemed acceptable at a local level, the fact that these women hold citizenship in other countries often quells any objections from the boy’s family.

Dr. Ahmed further stresses the importance of guiding the youth on the responsible use of social media. He warns that the recent surge in such marriages could be a precursor to a potential storm of similar activities on digital platforms, requiring careful monitoring by parents and a focus on promoting positive uses of technology.

