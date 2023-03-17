Asmat Khan

Heavy rain and hailstorm in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed dozens of cattle adding to the miseries of flood-stricken people of the area.

Shah Bahram Khan and Fayyaz, residents of Greh Shada village of the Tank districts lost 35 cattle and 15 goats due to heavy rain and a hailstorm in Tank yesterday.

While talking to TNN, he said that first the flood and now the torrential rains have taken away all the savings of their life.

The elders of the area appealed to all the philanthropists to help the affected families generously in this hour of trouble so that they do not have to extend their hands to anyone and their self-respect and self-respect are protected.

It’s worth mentioning that Greh Shada was also affected by the recent floods, while the houses of the aforementioned two citizens were also destroyed by the recent floods, said the Village Secretary Iftikhar Ahmed.

The officials of the district administration said that they are taking steps in this regard and are reviewing the situation.

The Meteorological Department has predicted five days of rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 16 to 20 on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand Khyber, Karam, Orakzai, Hangu, Kirk, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and North and South Waziristan are likely to face thundershowers, while high mountains of Chitral, Dir, Upper Swat, and Kohistan districts may receive a snowfall.

Hits: 2