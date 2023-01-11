Unidentified attackers lobbed a grenade at the residence of Muhammad Ali Turi, a senior journalist from Kurram district and tried to set it on fire.

The incident took place in the Ahmadzai Dal area of the outskirts of Parachinar town of the district.

Local police reported that the residence of Muhammad Ali Turi, who is senior vice president of Kurram Press Club and also associated with Suno FM Radio and Public News TV, came under grenade attack last night. The blast damaged windowpanes, a parked car and other items; however, there was no loss of life.

The attackers also tried to torch the house by setting dry wood and other items inside the on fire.

The reporter told media personnel that he was on duty at the radio station when his house came under attack. He said that his mother and daughter were at home at the time of attack.

Besides, he said that he had no enmity.

On the other hand, Kurram Press Club president Ali Afzal Afzaal, Kurram Union of Journalists president Azmat Alizai, Tribal Union of Journalists chairperson Qazi Fazlullah and other journalist bodies have condemned the attack and demanded police to immediately arrest the accused.

The journalist bodies have also called for protest against the attack.

Hits: 1