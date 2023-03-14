Kaif Afridi

In the sensational matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), different teams have set very impressive targets, while on the other hand, the young players not only showed excellent batting talent but also set many new records.

The eighth iteration of HBL PSL, with five more days, has entered business end; Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will face off in the Qualifier tomorrow, the winning team will reach the final while the losing team will be given another chance in Eliminator 1.

Pakistan Super League is an event that has been successfully organized for the last 7 years, in which most of the famous players of the world along with the national players participate enthusiastically.

So far, out of all the 6 teams participating in Pakistan Super League, 5 teams have won the title once while Islamabad United has the honor of winning the tournament twice.

However, Karachi Kings is the only team, so far, that has failed to win the championship even once.

Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in tomorrow’s crucial match.

If we look at the performance of both teams, Lahore Qalandars is on top of the points table so far.

Lahore Qalandars have won 7 out of 10 matches in the first round while losing three matches and are at the top position with 14 points.

Similarly, Multan Sultans have won 6 out of 10 matches, lost 4 matches, and are in the second position with 12 points.

In this regard, if we talk about the players of these teams, the captain of Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is currently one of the most successful fast bowlers in all three formats of the national cricket team and has a lot of experience.

Under his captaincy, Lahore Qalandars became champions for the first time last year. Besides, Qalandars have outstanding players like Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Sikandar Raza, Harry Brook, Liam Dawson, Sam Billings, and Haris Rauf.

As for the bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the event so far, all-rounder Rashid Khan has taken 15 wickets and is in the third position in the top three.

There is no batsman in the top three batsmen from Lahore Qalandars, but Fakhar Zaman is on the list of aggressive batsmen and he has also scored a century in this event.

Now if we talk about the Multan Sultans team, a strong team, which is playing under the leadership of the national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

This team became the champion in season 6 under the leadership of Muhammad Rizwan. The team has some great batsmen and bowlers including Shaan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, while foreign players include South African David Miller and Rilee Rossouw, Ireland’s Josh Little, West Indies’ Aqeel Hussain, and Australia’s Tim David.

Talking about the top three run-getters in this event, Muhammad Rizwan is on the top, he has scored 483 runs with a century so far, while among the top three bowlers, two bowlers of Multan Sultans, Abbas Afridi, took 22 wickets and Ehsanullah took 20 wickets.

Now we have to see which team will perform well to reach the final tomorrow and who will play the eliminator match.

The Eliminator 1 match of the event will be played the day after tomorrow between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, while the Eliminator 2 match will be played on Friday, March 17.

And the final match of the event will be played on Sunday, March 19 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

