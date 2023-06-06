Aftab Mohmand

An 8-year-old girl was tragically hanged to death in the Tehkal area of Peshawar, leading to a shocking series of events. The accused Sidra, along with her brother, was responsible for the heinous act, targeting her own sister-in-law, Alishba, who was a third-grade student and also attended a local madrasa. The Tehkal police took swift action and apprehended the accused.

When contacted for information, Saddam Akhtar, the brother of the deceased Alishba, shared their family dynamics. He explained that they are two brothers and Alishba was their youngest sister. Sadra Bibi, the accused, was Saddam’s wife, and Farhan, the other accused, is Saddam’s brother-in-law. In a shocking turn of events, Sidra and Farhan together took the life of Saddam’s innocent sister.

Saddam mentioned that he works in the furniture industry in the Mardan district. Alishba had also lived with him in Mardan for some time while attending a girls’ school in the third grade. Recently, she joined a local seminary in Tehkal.

On a fateful Thursday afternoon, Alishba went to the seminary accompanied by her other brother, Sudais. During their journey, Sudais went to a nearby mosque to pray and returned home directly. Concern arose when Alishba did not arrive home at the usual time. Her mother inquired about her delay. After some time, the family decided to visit the seminary to find her. The teacher informed them that Alishba had gone to her sister-in-law, Sidra, and her brother, Farhan’s house.

Sidra and Farhan resided in Tehkal Payan. Sidra had been staying at her parents’ house for a week, claiming that she had faced mistreatment at her in-laws’ residence. Saddam revealed that he was in Mardan when his family informed him that Sidra’s family had taken away his sister. However, when they contacted Sidra to inquire about Alishba’s whereabouts, she denied having any knowledge and claimed that Alishba was not at her parents’ house.

Concerned and unable to gather any information, Saddam immediately traveled from Mardan to Peshawar. With no updates, they began to suspect that something terrible had happened. As soon as Saddam arrived in Peshawar, he made announcements from local mosques, urging anyone with information about Alishba to immediately inform the family.

Saddam recounted that the family promptly informed the Tehkal police, who initiated a search for Alishba. During this time, the police received information from their sources that Alishba had been murdered, and her body had been disposed of in the Abshaar Colony canal.

It was suspected that she was hanged immediately after the abduction. Sidra and Farhan wrapped her body in a sheet and disposed of it in the canal while traveling in a rickshaw driven by a local named Yasin. The police, along with Rescue 1122 and the local community, provided significant assistance in the search for the girl, for which the family expressed their gratitude.

Saddam revealed that he had entered into a love marriage with Sidra a few years ago, and they have two sons and a daughter together. Unfortunately, his reward for this love marriage was Sidra brutally taking the life of their innocent sister. Saddam firmly stated that the allegations of the family mistreating Sidra were baseless. He remains puzzled as to why Sidra and Farhan carried out such a brutal act against their young sister, as he had a good relationship with his wife.

He further shared the profound grief experienced by his parents after the incident, particularly the fragile state of his mother’s physical health. The future of their lives and the lives of their three children now rests in the hands of their parents. From this point forward, Saddam severed all contact and relationships with his in-laws, including Sidra, his parents, siblings, and other relatives. He expressed gratitude to the police for their swift response, entrusting the case to the Almighty, while fervently hoping that the killers of innocent Alishba would be brought to justice and receive the death penalty.

When contacted, DSP Town Sajjad Khan confirmed the arrest of the individuals involved in the girl’s murder. Following the incident, a formal inquiry was initiated based on the report filed by the girl’s father, Fidayatullah. Among the arrested individuals are Sidra, Saddam Akhtar’s wife, Farhan, and rickshaw driver Yasin. During initial investigations, Sidra admitted her involvement, disclosing that she, along with her brother Farhan, had hanged the girl in response to domestic violence.

Sajjad Khan revealed that preliminary information suggests that Sidra had an illicit relationship, which the deceased girl had discovered. It is believed that the woman involved in the murder may have killed the young girl to prevent her from revealing the illicit relationship to anyone. As this information is preliminary, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case. They will delve deeper into the details and conduct a comprehensive inquiry to uncover all the facts.

Furthermore, the Tehkal Police Station stated that after the arrest of the accused, they would handle the case in accordance with the law. The police will promptly present the accused individuals in court and request their physical remand to facilitate further investigation.

