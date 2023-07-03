Muhammad Faheem

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a monsoon alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms from July 3 to July 8.

As per the alert, Eighteen districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Bannu, and Upper and Lower Chitral, are expected to experience intense rainfall and thunderstorms during this period. The Meteorological Department has urged residents to take necessary precautions.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are likely to occur in various regions, including Peshawar, Upper and Lower Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Kohat.

The heavy rain accompanied by hail poses a risk of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Urban flooding is also anticipated in low-lying areas, demanding immediate precautionary measures.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert to all Deputy Commissioners, emphasizing the importance of preemptive actions. The district administrations have been instructed to be prepared for thundershowers and strong winds, ensuring the availability of small, and heavy machinery to tackle potential landslides.

Furthermore, urban areas, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Mardan, have been cautioned about the possibility of urban flooding, necessitating the dissemination of advisories to tourists and locals residing in sensitive upland regions.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has urged the provision of emergency services personnel during this period and emphasized the need to keep tourists informed about the weather situation. Travelers are advised to take special precautions while journeying through the affected areas.

