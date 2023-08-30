In a bid to combat the dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the health department has issued a high alert and established multiple teams to proactively prevent dengue across the province.

Dr. Riaz Anwar, Health Advisor, revealed that the majority of dengue cases have emerged in Peshawar and Mardan. To tackle the situation, dengue prevention efforts are being closely monitored not only in the affected districts but also in the adjacent areas.

Dr. Riaz Anwar informed the media that 22 cases of dengue were reported in Peshawar, 13 in Mardan, 9 in Swabi, 7 in Lower Chitral, 6 in Bajaur, 4 in Kohat, 3 in Nowshera, 2 in Dera Ismail Khan, 2 in Khyber, 2 in Abbottabad, 2 in Dir Lower, and 1 case each in Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Hangu.

He emphasized that health department teams are taking active measures to eliminate dengue larvae in all districts. Furthermore, reports from across the province indicate that all necessary facilities, including medications, are being provided within households for patient treatment.

Dr. Anwar added that the health authorities have initiated IRS dengue sprays in affected regions, while comprehensive medical support is being extended to dengue patients in their homes.

