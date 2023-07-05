Syed Nadeem Mashwani

In a horrific incident in the Mughalki area of the Nowshera district, a husband mercilessly slaughtered his 26-year-old wife in the name of honor.

The police reported that the accused, Fazal Wahid, had suspicions about his wife’s behavior. Amina, the deceased, was accompanied by her sister-in-law Sadia on her way to a private clinic for treatment when Fazal Wahid and her brother-in-law, Humayun, forcibly abducted her and took her home, subjecting her to torture.

Also Read: Suicide Blast in North Waziristan Claims Lives of 2 Security Personnel

The police immediately transferred Amina’s body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for post-mortem examination. The lady doctor conducting the examination revealed that the victim had more than a dozen stab wounds on her neck, chest, body, and back, which proved fatal.

Evidence of torture was also found on the victim’s body, according to police sources. After the completion of the post-mortem, the victim’s body was handed over to her relatives.

A case has been registered at Misri Banda Police Station in Nowshera, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the accused, who have fled the scene.

It is distressing to note that another honor killing occurred in June in the Khyber Landikotal district, where a female SDEO (Sub-District Education Officer) was fatally stabbed in Merikhel, further highlighting the gravity of this issue in the region.

Hits: 1