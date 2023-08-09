The Election Commission of Pakistan has rendered a verdict, leading to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for a period of 5 years.

In an official notification, the Election Commission has officially de-notified Imran Khan as the Chairman of PTI from the NA 45 Kurram constituency. The notification elucidates that Imran Khan, the Chairman of PTI, has been handed a 3-year imprisonment term and imposed a fine of one lakh rupees in connection with the Tosha Khana case.

This verdict consequently triggers his disqualification under Article 63 1H of the Constitution.

The Election Commission’s notification points out that Imran Khan has been found culpable of engaging in corrupt practices, as stipulated by Section 167 of the Election Act. This transgression has led to his sentencing of 3 years imprisonment along with a financial penalty of Rs.1 lakh, as per the provisions of Section 174 of the Election Act.

The notification firmly states that, in accordance with Article 63 1H of the Constitution and Section 232 of the Election Act, Imran Khan’s disqualification for a span of 5 years has been activated.

It is imperative to underscore that on August 5, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar passed a verdict sentencing Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to serve 3 years in incarceration, coupled with a monetary fine of Rs. 100,000, in relation to the Tosha Khana case.

Following the court’s ruling, Imran Khan was taken into custody by the police from his Lahore residence and subsequently confined in Attock Jail, where he is currently serving his prison sentence.

