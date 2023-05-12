The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust case. A special division bench consisting of Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Taman Rifat Imtiaz was constituted to hear the protective bail application by Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that the accused was arrested while filing the bail application and that the inquiry report of NAB was not received, while the change in the investigation of NAB inquiry was also learned from the newspapers.

The court has directed that the former prime minister should not be arrested in any new case till May 17.

It should be noted that two days ago, Imran Khan was arrested by NAB from Islamabad High Court in the corruption case of Al-Qadir Trust, and later the accountability court handed him over to NAB on 8-day physical remand.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure at the arrest of Imran Khan from the court premises at the request of Fawad Chaudhary and sent him as a guest of the court for one night in a guest house. The Supreme Court also ordered that the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appear before the court to explain why Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises.

It should be noted that the Al-Qadir Trust case relates to illegal and suspicious transactions worth billions of rupees in which Imran Khan is accused of transferring money from his offshore company to the trust’s account.

