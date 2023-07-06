On May 9 incidents, Chairman PTI Imran Khan has been implicated in multiple cases of arson and vandalism. Police sources confirm that cases related to the attack on the GHQ gate in Rawalpindi have been registered in RA Bazar and New Town police stations, with Imran Khan’s name included as well.

Previously, fifteen individuals, including former provincial minister Raja Basharat, were already named in the case. Chairman PTI now faces six cases under the Terrorism Act, with three filed on May 9 and three on May 10.

Imran Khan is named in two cases registered in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, as well as one case each in Gujranwala and Mianwali.

The decision to include Chairman PTI in these cases is based on statements given by the accused involved in the May 9 incidents. All cases have been lodged upon the complaints of police officers at the respective police stations.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been tasked with investigating these cases.

It should be noted that following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers staged protests and engaged in acts of violence, setting fire to various cities across the country. Military installations, historical buildings, government properties, and vehicles, including Jinnah House Lahore, were targeted and set ablaze by PTI activists.

