Imran Khan, the Chairman of the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Tosha Khana case by the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad. This follows his arrest in Lahore. The case was presided over by Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The court had summoned Imran Khan in a personal capacity to hear the Tosha Khana case. However, his plea regarding the inadmissibility of the case was rejected by Judge Humayun Dilawar, who later found him guilty of corrupt practices.

The court ruled that Imran Khan deliberately provided false details to the Election Commission, which constituted a crime against him. As a result, he was sentenced to three years in prison and fined one lakh rupees under Section 174 of the Election Act.

Despite the court proceedings, Imran Khan did not appear in court today, and a copy of the verdict was ordered to be sent to the IG (Inspector General) of Islamabad for implementation.

The Tosha Khana case had its roots in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify Imran Khan. The Election Commission sent a reference for criminal proceedings against him, leading to a non-bailable arrest warrant when he failed to appear before the court.

In the reference, it was alleged that Imran Khan had not disclosed the income earned from selling gifts received from the Tosha Khana as part of his assets. The reference was filed under Article 63 of the Constitution, seeking his disqualification under Article 62(1)(f).

During the course of the case, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, argued that disqualification under Section 62(1)(f) falls within the jurisdiction of the judiciary, and the Election Commission does not have the authority of a court according to the Supreme Court’s interpretation.

In his response to the Election Commission on September 7, Imran Khan stated that he and his wife received a total of 58 gifts during the period from August 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021.

The court’s verdict and subsequent actions have significant implications for Imran Khan’s political career and the governance of Pakistan.

