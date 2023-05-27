Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his concerns during a video address, highlighting the current state of affairs in the country. He emphasized that the situation in Pakistan demands immediate attention, as numerous arrests and forced divorces have taken place, causing distress among the population.

Imran Khan clarified that his intention is not to address the media due to his departure from PTI. Rather, he seeks to communicate with the nation to shed light on the reason he entered politics. He drew inspiration from the rule of law and justice in developed countries like Britain, where individuals are protected from unnecessary harassment by government officials. He lamented that in Pakistan’s corrupt system, individuals arriving from abroad struggle to make a living and often choose to return.

The PTI, established in 1996, was founded on the principles of an Islamic welfare state, drawing inspiration from Pakistan’s resolution. However, Imran Khan expressed concern that the country is currently trapped in a state of severe oppression. He highlighted instances where police enter houses and destroy property, solely targeting PTI members. He further revealed that approximately 10,000 PTI members have been arrested and imprisoned, while forced divorces are taking place.

Imran Khan stressed the importance of initiating dialogue and discussions. He acknowledged that some individuals are resistant to negotiations, and he urged for patience and understanding.

He reiterated that his appeal for conversation should not be mistaken for weakness. He firmly believes that the current approach is not a viable solution and urges the nation and PTI workers to remain steadfast. Assuring his commitment, Imran Khan stated that Tehreek-e-Insaf is not coming to an end.

Furthermore, he expressed his determination to remain in the country and stated that being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) would only impact those with properties abroad.

Imran Khan warned against increasing animosity through forced divorces (forcing people to quit PTI) and violence, emphasizing the need to protect Pakistan and not destroy Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He called for unity among all institutions of the country, urging them to come together and address the challenges collectively. Imran Khan emphasized that the solution lies in upholding the rule of law and strengthening the country’s institutions.

