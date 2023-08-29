The Islamabad High Court has suspended the sentence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case. Following the hearing of arguments from both parties yesterday, the Islamabad High Court had reserved its decision, which was announced today.

The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court delivered a concise oral judgment, granting PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request for suspension of sentence in the Tosha Khana case.

The court has granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and informed the party’s legal representatives that the detailed reasons for the suspension of the sentence will be provided in the written judgment.

It’s important to note that on August 5, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan to three years in prison and imposed a fine of one lakh rupees in the Tosha Khana case.

Following the court’s verdict, Imran Khan was taken into custody by the police from his residence in Lahore and subsequently transferred to Attock Jail. The sentencing by the trial court led to the Election Commission disqualifying Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan from participating in elections for a period of five years.

Imran Khan has been accused of acquiring valuable gifts from foreign countries at a reduced price during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022 and subsequently selling these gifts for a total of 635,000 dollars.

Among the gifts received by Imran Khan is a valuable watch from Saudi Arabia, featuring a model of the Kaaba, estimated to be worth around Rs 60-65 crore in the international market.

