Kurram district administration has issued first domicile a minority member of Sikh community.

In this regard, district administration arranged an open kutchery in Parachinar Christian Colony, which was attended by deputy commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak, MPA Wilson Wazir and other officials.

DC Kurram at this occasion said that issuance of domicile for minorities was a major issue, which has now been resolved. He said that this first domicile for minorities in merged district has been issued on Thursday.

Hannan Khan Ghouri said that they were living in Kurram since 1915 and facing problems for not having domicile. “The minorities are jubilant over issuance of domicile” he said.

Malik James Masih and other members of Christian minority at this occasion talked at length about their issues. They said that currently up to six families were living inside a single room in unbearable conditions.

Narain Singh, a member of Hindu community at this occasion demanded for renovation of minorities’ places of worship in Kurram and other districts.

Wilson Wazir, MPA at this occasion said that places of worships across the merged districts will be renovated and residential colony will also setup. In addition to this, their burial ground will also get a boundary wall.

Besides, he said that government has also scholarships as well as skill training programme has been launched for minority students Sadda and Parachinar.

In addition to this, he said that government has also approved Rs 100 million for minority youths while tube well has also been approved.

Mr Wazir said that government will also ensure release of Christian members before the Christmas.

DC Kurram at this occasion said that all efforts would be made for the resolution of minorities’ issues. He said that they have allocated Rs 15 million budget in annual development programme to resolve minorities issues.

He said that minorities’ communities were serving the area.

Besides, he said that a sports gala and events for youth will be organized at Christmas.

