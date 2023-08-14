Abdul Qayyum Afridi

Twelve educators, including the principal and headmaster, have faced suspension due to their failure to organize Independence Day festivities in government schools within Peshawar.

Mutasim Billah, the Secretary of Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, undertook visits to various government schools in Peshawar. During these visits, Principal Aftab of Haris Shaheed High School was suspended by Billah for neglecting to arrange Independence Day celebrations.

The Education Department has reported that Secretary Billah also inspected Primary School in Zaryab Colony. Despite clear directives, the school failed to hold any commemorative event for Independence Day, leading to the suspension of eleven teachers, including the school’s head teacher.

In addition, the education secretary issued directives for the relocation of staff from the implicated schools to remote areas. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards any lapses regarding Independence Day observances, the Education Secretary also mandated district officers to promptly submit reports on their respective Independence Day celebrations.

It is important to highlight that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department had previously issued explicit instructions mandating the celebration of Independence Day across all government schools within the province.

