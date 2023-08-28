Muhammad Faheem

Independent candidates clinched victories in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Local Government (KP’s LG) by-elections for 72 seats across 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unofficial results reveal that independent candidates secured 33 seats, while PTI claimed 13 seats. Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam secured 5 seats each, the Awami National Party won 4 seats, the People’s Party secured two, and Tehreek-e-Labaik claimed one seat. Several candidates emerged unopposed on most seats.

In the by-elections held on August 27, unofficial results indicated that independent candidate Islam ud Din garnered 550 votes for the youth councilor seat in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur, surpassing Jamaat-e-Islami’s Imad ud Din with 396 votes.

Nabeela Akhtar of PTI secured the woman councilor seat in Tehsil Waii of Upper Dir with 644 votes, while Bakar Zeba Bibi of the People’s Party garnered 380 votes.

Naveed Alam of PTI emerged victorious in the Village Council of Lower Dir’s Lal Qila Maidan, amassing 652 votes, with Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Tariqullah securing the second spot with 451 votes.

Hameed Shehzad, representing the People’s Party, secured the general council seat in Lower Dir’s Dheri Talash Union Council with 770 votes. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Zeeshan Ali secured the second position with 496 votes.

In Tehsil Timergara of Lower Dir, People’s Party’s Abd-ul-Rahim secured the general councilor seat with 360 votes. Mian Shakirullah of Jamaat-e-Islami received 316 votes, Muhammad Obaid of the Muslim League secured 69 votes, and Habibullah of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam garnered 61 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Bilal Saleh was nominated as the Youth Councilor candidate for Village Council Bagh in Tehsil Timergara of Lower Dir, and Ali Haider of Jamaat-e-Islami emerged unopposed as the General Councilor for Village Council Bashgram Maidan.

Independent candidate Kamran Khan triumphed in the Youth Councilor seat in Tehsil Dargai of Malakand with 523 votes, while Sikandar Khan received 337 votes.

Shahid Iqbal, an independent candidate, emerged victorious in the youth councilor seat for Village Council Qilage in Swat with 974 votes. PTI’s Asad Khan received 895 votes, and independent candidate Najeebullah secured 735 votes. In Swat’s Neighborhood Council East, PTI’s Amjad Khan secured the Mazdoor Kisan seat with 578 votes, while Awami National Party’s Akbar Ali garnered 275 votes.

Abdul Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam clinched the youth councilor seat in the Village Council of Mata Tehsil in Swat with 649 votes, surpassing independent candidate Muhammad Ismail with 418 votes. For the Swat Youth Councilor seat in Kabal, independent candidate Shahid Ali emerged as the successful candidate with 445 votes, while PTI candidate Asif Khan received 250 votes.

In Tehsil Alpuri of Shangla, independent candidate Fazal Ahmed received 687 votes, and Jamshed Ali secured 622 votes for the Labor Councilor seat. Awami National Party’s Muaaz Khan claimed victory in the village council of Choga in Puran Tehsil of Shangla with 729 votes, ahead of independent candidate Khalid Khan with 480 votes.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Irfanullah secured the Union Councilor seat in Banyan Village Council of Battagram with 647 votes, while PTI’s Atif Iqbal garnered 435 votes. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Abdullah clinched victory with 659 votes in the general councilor seat of Village Council Banyan in Battagram, as Mohammad Sajjad of PTI received 417 votes. In the Chappargarm neighborhood council of Battagram, independent candidate Zahir Rahman emerged victorious as the Youth Councilor with 906 votes, surpassing independent candidate Ahmed Zia with 849 votes. Independent candidate Islam Sarwar secured the Labor Kisan seat in Battagram with 387 votes, while Nawab Khan received 305 votes.

In Mansehra village council Thakar Maira, independent candidate Muhammad Irshad secured the labor councilor seat with 796 votes, while independent candidate Sajjad Ahmed received 743 votes.

In Abbottabad’s village council Chamba, independent candidate Nisar Ahmed Khan claimed victory with 1,265 votes, while independent candidate Gulistan Khan received 741 votes and independent candidate Salabat Khan secured 373 votes.

Independent candidate Shahzad Iqbal Malik clinched victory in Haripur’s general seat with 956 votes, surpassing independent candidate Shaukat Nawaz with 590 votes, Syed Mehmood Sajjad with 239 votes, and Aamir Parvez with 157 votes.

Alamgir Khan, an independent candidate, secured 575 votes, while Mansoor Khan received 453 votes for the Labor seat in Jehangira Tehsil of Nowshera. In Nowshera, independent candidate Abdul Aziz triumphed in the General Counsel seat with 616 votes, as independent candidate Mazhar Ali received 380 votes, and Umar Sufyan claimed 265 votes.

Sheesh Begum, representing the Awami National Party, secured the female councilor seat in Mardan’s Neighborhood Council Rural One with 1,090 votes, while Sidra of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam received 769 votes.

Muhammad Zeeshan of PTI claimed victory in the general councilor seat in Mardan’s Bicket Gunj area with 542 votes, while Awami National Party’s Shabir Hussain Raza garnered 350 votes. In Mardan’s Maho Dheri, PTI’s Taimur Shah emerged victorious in the youth councilor seat with 907 votes, surpassing Muhammad Naeem of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam who secured 562 votes.

For the Labor Councilor seat in Village Council Khao of Mardan, Raj Wali Khan of PTI was elected with 607 votes, outpacing Awami National Party’s Imran Ali with 381 votes. In Mardan, Awami National Party’s Nauman Khan secured the Youth Councilor seat with 770 votes, while PTI’s Azmat Ali received 725 votes. The Youth Councilor seat in Mardan’s Hoti One was claimed by PTI’s Abdul Samad with 569 votes, as Mohammad Shiab received 430 votes.

In Mardan’s Tehsil Takht Bhai Village Council Ahmedabad, PTI candidate Rahim Shah secured 851 votes for the general seat, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Mukhtiar Ali got 723 votes and Muslim League-N’s Abbas Khan received 229 votes. Independent candidate Sajjad Khan clinched the Kisan Councilor seat in Village Council Charguli, Tehsil Rustam of Mardan, with 926 votes, followed by Maulana Dawood Amin of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam who came second with 568 votes. In Tehsil Rustam of Mardan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Maulana Adil Zaman secured the youth councilor seat with 426 votes, while his rival, independent candidate Alamgir Khan, came second with 353 votes.

For the Youth Councilor seat in Tehsil Garhi Kapura of Mardan, independent candidate Dawar Khan secured 1,146 votes, surpassing Muhammad Osiram of PTI with 514 votes and Zubair Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami with 239 votes.

In Charsadda, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Abbas Khan emerged victorious with 652 votes for the youth councilor seat, surpassing Siddiq ur Rahman of Jamaat-e-Islami with 387 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Owais secured the youth councilor seat of Village Council Noorani, Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda, with 331 votes, while independent candidate Muhammad Haris came second with 278 votes.

The Kisan councilor seat in Village Council Katuzai Bala of Charsadda was secured by Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Sharif Gul with 501 votes, as independent candidate Akhtar Gul came second with 484 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Noorzar Khan secured the general seat in Charsadda’s village council Malikabad with 766 votes. Muhammad Hasnain of PTI came second with 399 votes, and Tauheed Gul of Jamiat Ulema claimed third with 337 votes. In Charsadda, independent candidate Badam Gul secured the general seat of Village Council Hajizai with 1,304 votes, while independent candidate Arshad Ali came second with 1,042 votes.

In Peshawar, PTI secured three seats; Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam each won one seat, while an independent candidate also emerged victorious.

Asadullah of the Awami National Party won in Peshawar’s Village Council Surizai Bala with 936 votes. PTI’s Rafi Alam secured 552 votes. In Peshawar’s Neighborhood Council Regi Yousafzai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Inayatullah emerged successful with 1,044 votes. PTI’s Khan Wali received 658 votes, and independent candidate Salman Khan got 148 votes. PTI’s Kashif ur Rahman secured victory in Peshawar’s Neighborhood Council Noudeh Bala with 810 votes. Independent candidate Muhammad Ismail received 709 votes, while Shaheen Khan received two votes and Shakirullah received one.

PTI’s Amjad Khan claimed the Youth Councilor seat in Peshawar’s Neighborhood Council Garhi Banat One with 589 votes, surpassing Awami National Party’s Mohammad Saqib who secured 419 votes. Independent candidate Zeeshan secured the youth councilor seat in Peshawar’s Neighborhood Council Garhi Banat 4 with 372 votes. Niaz Muhammad of PTI secured the general councilor seat in Peshawar’s Neighborhood Garhi Fazal e Khaliq with 362 votes, while Niaz Muhammad of the Awami National Party received 246 votes.

In Tehsil Bara of Khyber, PTI’s Mehmood secured the Youth Councilor seat with 267 votes, while independent candidate Farooq Khan received 133 votes. PTI candidate Wakil Khan secured the Labor Councilor seat with 255 votes, while independent candidate Ziaul Haq received 149 votes. In Tehsil Landikotal of Khyber, independent candidate Zaleka won with 656 votes, while PTI’s Naheeda received 434 votes, independent candidate Mermana received 53 votes, Lal Makka received 72 votes, and Khaida received two votes.

Independent candidate Tanveer Anjum secured 571 votes in Village Council 13 Rahmanabad, Kohat, while Muhammad Bilaluddin received 542 votes and independent candidate Muhammad Arif received 495 votes.

In Kohat’s Rahmanabad Village Council, independent candidate Muhammad Nasir won the youth seat with 1,169 votes, while Tayyab received 1,104 votes.

In Tehsil Domel of Bannu, independent candidate Rizda secured victory with 239 votes, while Samina Gul received 95 votes. Independent candidate Musharraf Khan secured 253 votes, while Saqib Khan received 88 votes for the Mazdoor Kisan seat. Independent candidate Samiullah Khan won the youth councilor seat in Baka Khel Tehsil with 256 votes, independent candidate Bashir Ahmed received 137 votes and Mohammad Ismail Khan received 7 votes. In Tehsil Baka Khel of Bannu, independent candidate Tajuro Bibi secured victory with 415 votes, while Gul Baharaan of Jamiat Ulema Islam received 289 votes.

In Kaki Tehsil of Bannu, independent candidate Zainab Bibi secured 478 votes, while Shakiba Ejaz received 343 votes. Sharifullah, an independent candidate, won the general councilor seat in Tehsil Domel of Bannu with 583 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Khan received 497 votes. Independent candidate Saima received 801 votes, while Mazad Bibi received 782 votes for the woman councilor seat in Tehsil Domel of Bannu.

Independent candidate Mohammad Tahir Khan won the youth councilor seat in Lakki Marwat with 963 votes, while independent candidate Rizwanullah received 796 votes. Independent candidate Taj Ali Khan secured the general councilor seat in Ghazni Khel Tehsil of Lakki Marwat with 340 votes, while independent candidate Khan Zaman Khan received 257 votes, and Mohammad Rizwan received 236 votes.

Independent candidate Mustafa received 643 votes, independent candidate Shakirullah received 640 votes, and Ehtesham Khan received 192 votes for the youth councilor seat in Tehsil Ghazni Khel of Lucky Marwat.

In DI Khan’s Neighborhood Council Joganwala, independent candidate Arsalan Qaim emerged victorious with 601 votes, while Jalil ur Rahman received 330 votes. In DI Khan’s Kachi Pind Khan’s General Counsel seat, independent candidate Muhammad Ismail secured victory with 2,155 votes, while Tehreek-e-Labaik’s candidate, Rustam Khan, received 1,305 votes.

Independent candidate Mohammad Irfan received 217 votes, while the candidate of Tehreek-e-Labaik Akbar Zaman received 203 votes for the seat of general councilor in Neighborhood Council Garhi Guldad of Kalachi Tehsil of DI Khan. Independent candidate Ghulam Qasim secured the general councilor seat of DI Khan’s Neighborhood Council Sago South with 154 votes, while independent candidate Zia-ul-Rehman received 626 votes, and Haider Ali received 581 votes.

Similarly, Khalid Mehmood of Tehreek Labeek won with 600 votes, while independent candidate Muhammad Rizwan won with 513 votes for the Youth Councilor seat in Tehsil Daraband of DI Khan.

According to the unofficial and preliminary results received so far, many candidates have been elected uncontested for most of the seats.

