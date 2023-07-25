Anju, an Indian woman, recently married Nasrullah, a young man from Pakistan, in a court ceremony presided over by the District and Sessions Judge, as confirmed by Malakand Division DIG Nasir Mehmood Sati. After converting to Islam, Anju changed her name to Fatima.

Following their marriage, Anju was escorted to her new home by the police, ensuring her safe transfer. In her statement, the woman expressed that she willingly came to Nasrullah’s home and found the people in the area to be very hospitable, appreciating the beauty of the region.

Notably, Anju released a video statement reiterating that she legally arrived in Pakistan and feels secure in the country.

She requested the media to refrain from disturbing her children and relatives, stating that she came to Pakistan with proper planning. She further revealed her plan to return to India in the next two or three days.

It is worth mentioning that the news of Anju’s arrival in the Upper Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her Pakistani friend emerged yesterday. She adhered to all legal requirements and obtained formal documentation from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi before her visit to Pakistan.

