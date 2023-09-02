Seema Sabah

The relentless surge in inflation has transformed life into a perpetual battle for the common man. It’s akin to a ceaseless uphill struggle for the average person, forever contending with skyrocketing prices and the constant challenge of making both ends meet. It’s akin to being ensnared in a financial whirlwind, where each step forward is met with a gust of inflation that propels you two steps backward.

It is regrettable that inflation, coupled with soaring electricity bills, has only exacerbated the plight of the people. This mounting inflationary pressure has become overwhelming even for the middle class. A substantial number of individuals are grappling to bridge the gap between income and basic expenses.

The primary breadwinners of households are finding it increasingly challenging to sustain their families on limited incomes. It feels as though common folks are attempting to subsist on a shoestring budget while expenses continue their relentless ascent.

In times past, individuals had the financial cushion to save for a more secure future. The situation was quite the opposite recently, as many found themselves setting aside substantial sums for additional expenses. However, the current scenario is making it considerably harder for many to adjust their lifestyles according to their financial means. Those who once enjoyed a life of affluence now confront the daunting task of making ends meet for their most basic needs.

It’s as if everyone is ensnared in the clutches of a financial tempest. Their modest incomes pale in comparison to the ever-escalating prices of daily necessities and groceries. In the face of this relentless financial crisis, it’s an ongoing struggle to meet the most basic requirements. Providing a decent standard of living now seems like an insurmountable challenge. Parents, who once aspired to grant their children a better quality of life, now grapple with the difficulties of fulfilling even their most fundamental needs.

With each passing day, the situation deteriorates further, exacting a toll on the mental well-being of parents. The ceaseless struggle to provide for their children’s needs has shattered their peace of mind. These are undeniably challenging and distressing times for parents. Survival has taken precedence over luxury, and many parents are contemplating bold decisions for the brighter future of their offspring. Some are contemplating relocating abroad, while others, bereft of resources and opportunities, wrestle with feelings of helplessness for their children’s prospects.

The pervasive inflation has cast a profound shadow across our society. The upper-middle-class has been pushed into the lower-middle-class stratum, and even the middle class grapples with poverty. Regrettably, it is the impoverished who bear the brunt, struggling mightily to meet their basic needs. The financial strain permeates all echelons, with the surge in petrol and petroleum product prices affecting nearly every facet of life.

Education remains a paramount concern for parents who ardently seek the best opportunities for their children. However, in the current milieu, they find themselves constrained. While they fervently desire a quality education for their offspring, they feel powerless to secure it.

Parents are now caught in a bind, torn between covering school fees and providing the basic necessities for their children. As someone involved in the administration, I have witnessed numerous cases where parents are grappling with the inability to afford fees due to escalating electricity bills for the month. Others, looking to enroll their children, are struggling to purchase the required books, notebooks, uniforms, and stationery. It is genuinely heartrending to witness the humble expressions on parents’ faces, eager to enroll their children but weighed down by financial burdens.

Many parents are transferring their children to alternative schools with lower fees, as they fear their children’s future may be jeopardized. These are difficult choices being made for the sake of their children’s prospects. Witnessing the despondent and helpless countenances of these parents is indeed heart-wrenching. It is painful to observe them striving tenaciously to provide for their children within the confines of limited resources and income.

This juncture demands concrete steps to ameliorate our situation. Collective efforts are imperative to instigate the transformative change urgently required for a brighter future for the new generation. Identifying the root causes of these problems and implementing effective solutions is vital if we are to foster hope for a better tomorrow.

