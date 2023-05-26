Usman Danish

The Insaf Lawyers Forum, the lawyers’ wing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court, seeking the establishment of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the events that unfolded on May 9 and 10. The petition is scheduled for a hearing on May 31.

Filed with the assistance of senior jurist Qazi Anwar Advocate, the petition submitted by officials of the Insaf Lawyers Forum emphasizes the need for a JIT composed of retired police officers and experts, headed by a judge from the Peshawar High Court. The purpose of the JIT would be to investigate the incidents of May 9 and ascertain the individuals responsible for the events.

Shah Faisal Utmankhel, the leader of the Insaf Lawyers Forum and a lawyer at the Supreme Court, stated that the petition seeks a transparent inquiry into the incidents that occurred at Radio Pakistan, Chaghi monument, Mardan, Swabi, and Swat on May 9 and 10. The intention is to identify any miscreants who infiltrated the protesters and caused damage to national property.

Utmankhel further emphasized that the inquiry should investigate the deaths that occurred during the protests to uncover the circumstances surrounding the loss of innocent lives. Additionally, the JIT should examine the “illegal raids and violation of the sanctity of homes” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers.

The petition also raises concerns about missing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, highlighting the need to determine their whereabouts and address the violation of their human rights.

The lawyers’ petition also calls for a review of the role played by the police and security agencies during the events of May 9 and 10. It questions why the police did not intervene to prevent the destruction of national property and how the protesters gained access to those locations.

Overall, the petition seeks a comprehensive investigation into the incidents, including the identification of culprits, scrutiny of the actions of the police and security agencies, and addressing the issue of missing party workers while ensuring respect for human rights.

