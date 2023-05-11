Zahid Jan Dirvi

The strawberry crop, which is grown on hundreds of acres of land in the Ushirai Dara area of Dir Upper, is being affected by a dangerous type of insect, causing serious damage to local landowners and farmers.

The area is known for its fertile land, and strawberries are cultivated on a large scale from January to February and then sent to Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujarat.

However, this year’s crop has been significantly damaged due to insect infestation, causing great financial loss to farmers like Gohar Khan, who has planted around four lakhs of strawberries in four kanals of land.

Gohar claims that the agriculture department did not provide necessary cooperation, such as communication with the farmers regarding the insect infestation or providing insecticide spray. This lack of cooperation has led to significant damage to the crop, in addition to the recent hailstorms that caused further harm, he added.

However, according to Muhammad Pervez, Deputy District Officer of the Agriculture Department, they are in contact with the landowners and farmers of other crops in the district, and provide all kinds of fertilizers and insecticide spray at subsidized rates.

Pervez also stated that the main cause of pest infestation in the crop is the use of dung manure and organic Urea. If affected landowners come to the agriculture department’s office, they recommend different chemicals and procedures to prevent further damage, he further explained.

The farmers in the area are facing significant losses due to the damage caused by the insect infestation, and it is necessary for the agriculture department to take immediate measures to control the damage and provide the necessary support to the affected farmers.

