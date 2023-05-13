Adnan Haider

Following a tragic incident that took place at Government High School Tari Mangal on May 4, an atmosphere of uncertainty still prevails throughout the Kurram district. In the aftermath of the incident, 3G and 4G internet services were suspended in the area due to the misuse of social media. This has caused problems for local people, especially for those who rely on the Internet for their businesses or studies.

According to Deputy Commissioner Karam Syed Saiful Islam Shah, the suspension of internet services was necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation and hate speech on social media. However, Mir Afzal Khan Turi, President Pak Youth Movement, argued that the suspension has severely affected online businesses and education in the area. He suggested that the cybercrime team should be called in to deal with social media abusers instead.

The incident on May 4 left eight people dead, including five teachers, in two firing incidents in Parachinar, Kurram district. Seven people were killed by firing inside the school, including four teachers and three workers. As a result of the incident, matriculation exams were postponed in the district. The postponement has affected students’ education and may cause them to miss out on admissions to top colleges.

Headmaster of Government Abrar Shaheed High School, Haji Inayat Ali, expressed concern about the impact of the exam’s postponement on students, adding that their results may come late. He also called on the district administration to reschedule the matriculation exam to prevent further damage to students’ futures. Abid Hussain, president of the Kuram Teacher Association, supported the call for rescheduling the exam.

In response to the situation, Deputy Commissioner Kurram has sent a letter to the chairman of Kohat Board requesting that the matriculation examination be resumed from May 15.

The closure of the Parachinar to Tal main Road for all traffic since May 4 has also affected the supply of ration, resulting in a shortage of flour and other food items in the shops. President of the Parachinar trader union, Haji Rauf Hussain, has appealed to the district administration to help solve the problems of the people by cooperating with the business community.

Meanwhile, teachers in Parachinar have been holding protest demonstrations and press conferences, demanding protection from the authorities. In response, District Education Officer Faridullah Khan emphasized that the protection of teachers’ lives is a top priority and discussions are underway with the Secretary to find a solution.

Regarding the prosecution of the killers, District Police Officer Mohammad Imran confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and a GIT (joint investigation team) has been formed for the incident. Some suspects have been arrested, and their interrogation is ongoing. The rest will be arrested soon.

In a program held at the Governor’s Cottage on May 12, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi announced that a check of Rs. 5.5 million has been given to the families of the teacher who was killed in the incident, and Rs. 1 million to the workers’ families.

