Haroon ur Rasheed

Mansoor is the sole provider for his family of three orphans in Peshawar, Pakistan. For the past year, he has been working as an online bike rider for a ride-hailing service. His job is dependent on the internet, and he communicates with most of the riders through mobile internet. However, due to a recent internet shutdown for the last three days, Mansoor has been unable to complete any rides, putting his job at risk.

He is not alone in his struggles, as many students, working professionals, and individuals who rely on the ride-hailing service are experiencing difficulties as well. Mansoor is currently facing severe financial difficulties due to his inability to work for the last three days.

The internet shutdown was implemented by the Pakistani government following riots and violent incidents that broke out in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 9. The Ministry of Interior suspended mobile internet services in all four provinces of Pakistan to prevent further incidents, but the shutdown is still in effect.

Also Read: Memories Lost to Flames: Reflections on the attack on Radio Pakistan Peshawar

The shutdown has caused significant damage to Pakistan’s economy, with the telecom sector suffering a loss of PKR 20.46 billion (approximately $130 million) due to the internet shutdown for the last three days. The government also lost PKR 86 crore (approximately $5.5 million) in tax revenue over the three-day period.

The All Pakistan Software Export Association has expressed regret over the internet shutdown, calling it a significant blow to the country’s economy. The association claims that the IT industry has suffered a loss of PKR 10 billion (approximately $63.8 million) due to the shutdown of the internet. The business community and civil society are also facing serious problems due to the lack of internet access in the country.

According to Sana Wahid Advocate, a female lawyer at the Peshawar High Court, the internet shutdown violates the laws of Pakistan and the fundamental rights of its citizens. The Constitution of Pakistan allows every citizen to express their opinion, and blocking access to the internet and social media forums by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) goes against these laws, she added.

The PTA claims that the Ministry of Interior has not yet submitted any application for the restoration of mobile internet service, so the mobile internet service will remain suspended across the country for the time being. The broadband internet service has been restored, but the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the PTA to suspend only the mobile internet service.

The Global Association of Mobile Industry (GSMA) has expressed serious concern over the internet shutdown in Pakistan and has sent an urgent letter to the Federal Minister for IT, urging the restoration of internet service. The prolonged internet outages are causing problems for citizens’ health, education, social, and economic well-being, and are affecting the credibility of investment and economic management initiatives for Pakistan, the letter stated.

The internet shutdown is affecting online businesses, medicine, ordering food, education, and travel that are connected to mobile broadband. Freelancing, online taxi services, businesses related to PCOs, and students who rely on online education are also affected.

Millions of people who are involved in online businesses rely on mobile internet as their source of income, and due to the lack of internet access in the last three days, they have been unable to do even 10% of their normal work.

The situation is dire, and the government must act quickly to restore internet service and prevent further damage to the country’s economy and its citizens.

Hits: 6