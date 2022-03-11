Islamabad police has released the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) two Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and workers who were detained from the Parliament Lodges on Thursday night.

The lawmakers and party workers were released from Abpara police station on personal guarantees.

JUIF spokesperson Aslam Ghauri confirmed the development on his Twitter handle. He also thanked the party’s workers who took to the roads to protest the detentions and also appreciated the opposition leaders for standing up with his party.

The detained workers were earlier shifted to the Abpara police station in a police van following their arrests from the Parliament Lodges.

Earlier on Thursday night, Islamabad police had raided the Parliament Lodges to detain JUIF’s Ansarul Islam malitia and also arrested two of the party’s lawmakers. The raid turned into a brawl between policemen and JUIF workers.

JUIF Chief Maualan Fazlur Rehman had called his workers to block roads and reach Islamabad to protest the arrests. On the other hand, JUIF workers took out rallies and staged sit-ins in several area of the country on Thursday night.