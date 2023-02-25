Usman Danish

An Islamia College guard who is accused of killing a faculty member denied the charge before court on Saturday.

The guard Sher Muhammad is accused of killing Islamia College lecturer Bashir Ahmed after heated exchange on February 19. Police had detained the accused from Karak.

Earlier on Friday, police had said that the accused had confessed to kill the slain professor. Besides, police said that they have also recovered the slain lecturer bike and weapons used in the murder on the pointation of the guard.

Talking to reporters after the briefing, the accused said that he regretted the killing.

However, on Saturday, when police produced before the judicial magistrate, he denied the charge of killing the lecturer. The court sent him to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

Why accused refuse to confess before courts?

Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, a Supreme Court lawyer told TNN that accused in routine deny their crime before court.

He said that police usually uses coercion force accused into confession. Gigyani said that in many cases, police even keep the accused family members in their illegal detention and did not allow them out till the accused accepts his guilt.

He said that in many cases, police personnel promise to cooperate with the accused for a confession. “They promise he will be free if he made a confession,” he said.

Tariq Afghan, a Peshawar High Court lawyer said that police tortured accused to force them into recording confession. He said that in many cases accused make confession before police to save him from torture.

Tariq said that in most of the cases the accused deny charges before court after making confession to police.

He said that magistrate records the accused statement in the absence of police personnel. “In the absence of any pressure, the accused often deny charges,” he said.

Tariq said that after recording accused statement, if there is need of further investigation, police asks for further remand. However, if there is no need of more investigations, then the accused in send to jail on judicial remand.

Confession to police has no value

Gigyani, on the other hand, said that there confessions made to police had little importance. He said that section 38 and 39 of the Qanun Shahadat was very clear that confession to police carried no legal status. “It has no legal value nor affect the fate of accused before the court,” he said.

However, he said that confessional statement made before the accused was what mattered as such a statement is made without any pressure.

In most of criminal cases, accused backtrack from confession made to police in court, he said.

Tariq Afghan said that CCTV footage of the incident had also gone viral on social media. However, he said that forensic of CCTV footage has been done. “A lecturer has been murdered inside a varsity and police needs to further probe the matter,” he said.

