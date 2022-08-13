Islamabad: Advisor to Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that forced marriage and forced conversion of religion are not allowed in Islam and forced marriage does not happen. He said that India has become a hell for minorities due to the inhumane and cruel treatment of Muslims and Christians in India.

He expressed these views while addressing the National Dialogue organized by the Center for Research and Dialogue in Islamabad. Vice President of Shia Ulama Council of Pakistan Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Sirat Chair of Allama Iqbal Open University Professor Dr. Sahibzada Sajid Rehman, Director of Peace and Development Foundation Rumana Bashir, Leader of Hindu Community Rohit Kumar Advocate and Digital Media Alliance for Pakistan attended the event. President Sabukh Syed also addressed.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan give equal rights to all citizens. He said that no one will be allowed to spread religious hatred. He said that there had been a change in the extremist tendencies in the country to a large extent, but it will take time to completely eradicate them. He said that every year, with the help of fake accounts on social media on behalf of neighboring India, fires were set in Pakistan by putting communal content, but this time the government and army blocked these accounts. Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Asharki said that when the enemy failed to spread sectarianism in Muharram, he started conspiracies to break the relationship of trust between the Pakistan Army and its citizens.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the recent incidents of insulting holy figures in India are a well-thought-out conspiracy. The Modi government is destroying the peaceful environment by creating a provocative atmosphere in the region with such actions. He said that this time this unholy courage of India was strongly disapproved by Muslim countries, Arab countries, and European countries. He said that the Modi government is strengthening extremist groups by insulting religions so that they can strengthen their extremist narrative.

Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said in his address that in the constitution of Pakistan, the law gives complete rights to the minority community, all schools of thought and religions have always recognized the fact of the rights of the minority community but also stood by them. That there is no happy situation for minorities including Muslims in India, Muslims are prevented from Friday, Christian community from their ceremonies. He said that no ceremony was allowed in Muharram in India in memory of Imam Hussain (A.S.). He said that there is no room for forced religious conversion in Pakistan, if someone does this to extinguish the fire of his lust, we have to stand in front of him. He said that a few people use religion for their own interests, which needs to be stopped. Last year, I came to know about the blasphemy case against six Christians, so we ended this false case. Now, to a large extent, it has become clear to foreign ambassadors including the international world that Pakistan is a safe country with regard to the minority community, but it will still take time to end the disease of extremism because it is a forty-year-old disease. The signatures of thousands of scholars are for humanity to live and let live.

Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi said that in order to keep the nation united, it is necessary to move towards dialogue. The Holy Qur’an has a clear command that does not fight among yourselves, otherwise, you will be divided. There are various conspiracies against Pakistan at this time. Pakistan is our sacred constitution. And there is a consensus constitution, anyone who harms inter-religious harmony and inter-ethnic harmony in this country will commit anti-nationalism, such think tanks are necessary for such discussions, dialogue, and national unity. He said that In Pakistan, all schools and classes were targeted by terrorism, the current situation of the country is based on negative thinking, when the rulers and the opposition will continue the negative thinking, where will the people go?

Professor Dr. Sahibzada Sajidur Rehman, Head of Sira Chair in Allama Iqbal University, said that in Pakistan we have to play the role of responsible citizens and there is a need to keep a close eye on such elements that lead the society towards chaos from any side. He said that forced marriage cannot happen in Islam, but if someone accepts Islam of his own free will, he should not be stopped.

Romana Bashir said that there are debates in our society but there are no dialogues. He said that we win viewpoints in debates but humanity wins in dialogues. He said that there is no problem in religions, there are many commonalities in religions, and we have to unite on this.

Rohit Kumar Advocate said that the father of the nation had said on August 11, 1947, that you are free to go to your places of worship. We have always played our part in the development of Pakistan, and we have no quarrel with the majority community of our country The few evil or extremist elements in our society need to be brought to justice, extremism weakens the society and needs to be rooted out.

