Zahid Mullagori

Students of the Jamrud Post Graduate College of Management have asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to open the college rooms which it has kept under lock for past many months.

The protesting students said that the ECP had taken over five rooms and main hall of the college for using its main office in the district during first phase of local body polls in the province on December 19, 2021.

They said that ECP has promised to handover the space by December 25 to college authorities; however, about three month later, the rooms and halls were still under locks.

Besides, they said that diploma in business examinations were starting from Tuesday and the students will be forced sit under sky to attempt their papers. The students told TNN that closure of rooms and hall affected their classes. They said most of the time; they were forced to sit in open to attend their classes.

The protesting students said that the ECP staff not only damaged the closure property but at the same time its electricity bill also spiked many folds to Rs 140,000 due to excessive use.

The students threatened to protest at the Bab-e-Khyber if the college hall and other room were not opened for their papers.

On the other hand, ECP opened the college’s hall after the protest and regarding the classrooms, the commission said that they will also open them soon after shifting their equipment.