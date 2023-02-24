ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, has said that among the approximately USD 77 million announced by Japan for Pakistan at the Geneva Conference, around half of its humanitarian and rehabilitation assistance has already been disbursed.

This he said while addressing a reception to celebrate the 63rd Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito in Islamabad on Thursday.

To celebrate the 63rd Birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, the Ambassador of Japan, Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, hosted a reception at a local hotel in Islamabad on February 23rd. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Human Rights, was the chief guest on occasion. The reception was attended by the Ministers, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

Ambassador WADA, together with the distinguished guests, cut a cake to mark the His Majesty the Emperor’s Birthday, which is on February 23rd.

Since he acceded to the throne on 1st May 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Emperor Naruhito has stood as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people. His Majesty and the Imperial Family also facilitate good relations with foreign countries, including Pakistan.

While welcoming the guests on occasion, Ambassador WADA stressed Japanese businesses’ high expectations of new business opportunities in Pakistan, referring to recent investments by Japanese companies. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for showing their trust and affinity toward Japan and stated his commitment to continue his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations further.

