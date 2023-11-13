In a stern ultimatum, political and tribal leaders from the Kamar Khel tribe in Bara Tehsil, Khyber district, have given the government a 24-hour deadline to meet their demands. They threaten to block the Bara Tirah road in protest if their concerns are not addressed before a potential security operation in Tirah.

A group of influential leaders, including Abdul Mateen Afridi, Chairman of Kamar Khel, Haji Syed Rasan, Noor Wali Khan, Qari Qastam, Irfanullah, Haji Syed Ghani, and Murad Khan, convened at the Bara Press Club for a press conference. They emphasized that, in anticipation of a security operation in areas like Jarobe, Khapur, Sanda Pal, Darota Baghyaram, and other neighboring regions of Tirah, the local population should be granted respite for migration until the ongoing harvest of standing crops.

The leaders urged the government to refrain from displacing poor residents and, instead, conduct targeted operations without affecting the broader populace.

A set of strong demands was articulated, calling upon Corps Commander Peshawar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Deputy Commissioner Khyber. The leaders insisted on providing alternative accommodation, food, and temporary education and health facilities to the affected residents. They underscored that migration from the area should only proceed if these essential provisions are not met.

Expressing uncertainty about the presence and locations of militants or their hideouts in the specified areas, the leaders clarified their stance. While not opposing the operation, they highlighted the inopportune timing, coinciding with the readiness of various crops in the region.

Referring to last year’s displacement from the same areas due to a previous operation, the leaders criticized the lack of redress for the victims and their forced relocation after re-populating the area independently. They emphasized the need for serious consideration of their demands to avoid unilateral and self-made operations.

This development follows the recent attack on the Pakistan Army in Tirah Valley, Khyber district, resulting in the tragic loss of two officers, including a lieutenant colonel, and injuries to seven others.