Sher Alam Shinwari

Large verities of dry fruits are available in different markets of provincial capital round the year.

However, a shop in Karkhano market is selling a unique variety of walnut, which is locally called key crack walnut. This walnut variety has recently started attracting large number of customers from parts of the country.

The dealer claimed to have had around 700 varieties of dry and dried fruits imported from over 50 countries including central Asian States, Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan available at their shop. From almond, walnut, to dried oranges, banana, watermelon, apple, pineapple to quality honey, and saffron are stacked on the shelves of the ‘Nayab store’ in Karkhano market.

Gul Wali, a resident of Peshawar Warsak Road area told TNN that some 40 years ago, his father had opened this store dealing in the dry fruits in Karkhano market. He said that since then his customers were turning up at his shop from across the province in large numbers.

There were dry fruits having more than one taste most being in natural origin and could be delivered on cash across the country, sugar free, weight losing and health friendly dried fruits liked by many customers, he said.

In addition to this, a unique variety of walnut imported from Uzbekistan could be cracked with a special key having a wonderful taste attracted visitors in drove on last weekend when it landed for the first time in Karkharno market store owned by Gul Wali. Mr Wali said that he threw a challenge to many customers to crack it with their teeth and even with stone but they failed to so.

“The unique imported walnut just needs a scratch with a small key with to crack up so easily,” he said. Mr Wali said that this variety was only available at their store.

He said that his store also exported local fruits produced in Waziristan and in some other hilly parts of the province enjoying popularity for its peculiar taste and quality. Also facility of online delivery was available with some dealers in Peshawar but he dealt in ‘on hand’ purchase as most customers wanted to have a snap taste of the dry fruit they relished, Mr. Wali stated.

Rehan Chuadhry along with his family members drove from Lahore to purchase variety of dry and dried fruits. He while sharing his views told he purchased several kinds of fruits including key -crack walnut as locally known and found it tasty.