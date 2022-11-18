District and session judge Khyber, in first conviction of an honor killing in merged districts, has sentenced a man to death on charges of murdering his wife and a male relative.

District and session judge Khyber Hidayatullah Khan also imposed Rs 1 million on the accused.

The accused Zevar Shah was arrested on charges of murdering his wife inside his house while killed a male Muhammad-ul-Ullah outside his house on November 14, 2020. Both the slain were cousins. Tirah police registered FIR under section 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Panel Code against the accused.

Public prosecutor Shafiullah told the court that slain woman’s daughter was the only eyewitness in the case and she recorded her statement stating her father had murdered her mother.

The girl has been shifted to the women crisis center Hayatabad due to security threats to her life.

The court declared that the prosecution established its case against the accused of murdering two persons. Besides, circumstantial evidence also established the accused guilt.

On the other hand, counsel for the defendant argued that when the relatives of slain have not approached police for registration of FIR, then, how police can declare him the murderer in absence of direct FIR.

The counsel asked the court to exonerate his client.

Following the completion of the arguments, the court announced its verdict wherein it stated the prosecution and police have established their case against the accused beyond the shadow of doubt and sentenced him to death and fined him Rs 1 million.

