Mehrab Afridi

A week-long anti-polio campaign has commenced in the Khyber district today, with the participation of 965 teams, as reported by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan.

The DC highlighted that the campaign aims to vaccinate a target of 208,000 children during its duration.

Notably, the previous polio campaign in the Khyber district faced a setback when the local police announced a security boycott, leading to the suspension of the campaign across the entire district.

According to District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Khan, health authorities had all their teams prepared for the polio drive; however, the campaign had to be temporarily halted due to the security boycott imposed by police officials.

It’s important to recall that this year, two polio cases have been reported in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the province witnessed a total of 20 polio cases in 2022.

