Aziz Buneri

The hydra of extremism is again rearing its head across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the aftermath of the fall of Kabul. The recent devastating attack on a Koocha Risaldar mosque and several other terrorist attacks also point in the same direction. Besides, people have started to receive threats from militants.

On the other hand, police sources in the Khyber said that miscreants were using Tehrik Taliban Pakistan’s name to create panic. A threat letter addressed to several businesses and offices in Jamrud tehsil of khyber district, which was circulated on social media threatened women not accompanied by male relatives against venturing outside.

The letter said that if any woman unaccompanied by male was found at the female waiting area, NADRA office and Jamrud bazaar, then action will be taken against her. On the other hand, police sources said that a probe committee has been set up to look into the issuance of threatening letters. However, they said that it would be premature to say something at this stage. Police officials said that similar letters have also been issued in the past to create panic. “Even this letter was neither on a Taliban letterhead nor carries their seal,”an official said.

SP investigation Khyber Salam Khalid when approached for comments said that they were investigating the letter.