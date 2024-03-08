The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially assigned portfolios to cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants.
Notable appointments include Arshad Ayub as Secretary of the Local Government Department, Amjad Ali overseeing Housing, Syed Qasim Ali Shah managing Health, and Muhammad Ali Saif heading the Information portfolio.
In an announcement from the administration department, among the 15 ministers, key responsibilities have been designated as follows:
- Arshad Ayub: Municipalities Department
- Shakeel Ahmed: Communications and Construction
- Fazal-e-Hakeem: Forestry, Environment, and Wildlife
- Meena Khan: Higher Education
- Adnan Qadri: Hajj Awqaf
- Aqibullah: Irrigation
- Muhammad Sajjad: Agriculture
- Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan: Labor
- Nazir Ahmad Abbasi: Wealth
- Pakhtun Yar: Water
- Aftab Alam: Law
- Khaliqur Rahman: Excise and Taxation
- Syed Qasim Ali Shah: Health
- Faisal Tarakai: Primary and Secondary Education
- Shah Toro: Food Department
Additionally, 5 advisers have been appointed with their respective portfolios:
- Syed Fakhar Jahan: Sports and Youth Affairs
- Muzzammil Aslam: Finance Department
- Muhammad Ali Saif: Information
- Mishal Yousafzai: Social Welfare and Women’s Development
- Zahid Chanzeb: Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology
Furthermore, 4 special assistants have been assigned portfolios:
- Khalid Latif: Department of Science and Information Technology
- Abdul Karim Tordhir: Department of Industry and Craft
- Liaquat Ali: Welfare Department
- Amjad Ali: Department of Housing
Cabinet Assigns 24 Portfolios, Chief Minister Retains 10 Key Departments
While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated portfolios to cabinet members, advisers, and assistants, the Chief Minister will retain control of 10 crucial departments. The administration department clarified that each member has been assigned one department, leaving the undesignated ones under the Chief Minister’s purview.
These include Home Affairs, Development and Planning, Livestock and Fisheries, Energy and Electronics, Inter-Provincial Communications, Minerals, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Transport, Administration, and Establishment.
First Cabinet Meeting Focuses on Health Card Restoration and Ramadan Package Delivery
The inaugural meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet is set for 11 am on Friday, with a three-point agenda released in preparation.
Chaired by the Chief Minister, the meeting will address issues related to the Health Card extension across the province, approval for cash assistance during Ramadan, and a decision regarding additional facilities for former and current chief ministers, including caretaker chief ministers. All cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants are expected to attend this crucial session.