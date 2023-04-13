According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department, government employees in the province will not receive an advance salary on Eid due to a shortfall of 90 billion rupees and not receiving any electricity profits from the federal government this year.

The Finance Advisor Bakhtullah has stated that the salary for the month of March was released by March 4, and it is not possible to pay the salary before Eid. However, he did mention that the government has approved rules under the Sales Tax in Services Act 2022, which will increase provincial revenue by about 5 billion rupees annually.

Provincial information minister Syed Feroze Jamal has attributed the problems to the previous government, stating that even billionaires were given free treatment in health cards, which has become a burden on the province due to the wrong policies of the government.

