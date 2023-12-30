In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a distressing 100% surge in cases of violence against women, including honor killings, has been reported. A recent study reveals a significant rise from 2587 calls in 2022 to a staggering 5465 calls in 2023, encompassing complaints related to domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, and honor killings.

During 2022, 313 women received legal aid, services were recommended in 386 cases, and psychological counseling was extended to 168 women. In contrast, the year 2023 saw a considerable escalation, with 6599 women seeking assistance through the BOLO Helpline. Legal aid was provided to 399 women, psychological counseling to 879, and referral services to 411.

Peshawar registered the highest number of cases, with 581 incidents of violence and harassment against women. Other districts, including Abbottabad, Swat, Charsadda, and Bannu, also reported cases, leading to legal aid for 399 women in various instances.

Psychologist Dr. Iqtidar attributes the rising incidents to societal issues such as intolerance, poverty, lack of education, insufficient awareness, and rampant drug abuse among the younger generation.

On July 20, 2023, a tragic incident occurred in Peshawar’s Town area where a 25-year-old woman (S) was fatally beaten by her husband and in-laws. Unfortunately, such incidents have become disturbingly commonplace.

Sahar Khan, Manager of the Social Welfare Project, emphasized the importance of victims reaching out to the Bolo Helpline (0800-22227) or the Police Department 15 for immediate assistance. The helpline offers free legal aid, psychological counseling, and shelter for women facing domestic and sexual violence.

Highlighting the challenges, Sahar Khan pointed out that victims often struggle to access police stations, a critical issue addressed by SSP Operations Kashif Aftab. He acknowledged that violence and harassment against women existed earlier but went unreported due to a lack of awareness. The helpline, operational 24/7, aims to register complaints promptly.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab emphasized stringent provisions in honor killing cases, noting that even if families forgive the accused, the government pursues cases, and culprits face the death penalty upon conviction. In 2023 alone, 12 honor killing cases were reported, resulting in the arrest of 9 individuals presented in court.