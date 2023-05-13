The matriculation exams schedule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was postponed due to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been re-issued. The Education Department has also announced the reopening of educational institutions.

All educational institutions will reopen on Monday, May 15, according to the Education Department. The matriculation exams will be held on the pre-announced schedule, with the Class 10 biology paper taking place on May 15. Biology and computer science papers for Class IX will be held on May 16. On May 17, the Pak Study for Class X will be conducted, and on May 18, the Pak Study for Class IX.

The papers postponed due to PTI protests will start from May 19, with the paper originally scheduled for May 10 taking place on May 19, May 11 on May 20, May 12 on May 22, and May 13 on May 23.

The Controller of Examinations for the Peshawar Board has issued a press release instructing students to attend the postponed papers on the newly issued date sheet.

According to the newly released schedule, the practicals for the students will begin on May 25 and will continue until May 30.

It is important to note that violent protests erupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of the country after Imran Khan’s arrest by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. Consequently, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa postponed the matric examinations in the province.

The Higher Education Department issued a statement in this regard, stating that government and private colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would remain closed from May 10 to May 14 due to the prevailing law and order situation. However, after Imran Khan’s release on bail, the situation is gradually returning to normalcy.

