The comprehensive restoration of the Health Card facility is on the horizon in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scheduled to be effective from October 19, 2023. In adherence to directives from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial health department has diligently finalized arrangements for the renewed Health Card Plus program, slated to recommence from the 1st of Ramadan.

CEO of Sehat Card Plus, Dr. Riaz Tanoli, conveyed that the reinstatement of the Health Card, a flagship healthcare initiative, culminates joint efforts with a private insurance corporation.

Notably, the government is set to settle outstanding dues exceeding 17 billion rupees owed to the private insurance entity. In the initial phase, 5 billion rupees will be disbursed, kickstarting the process of restoring free treatment services across all hospitals. A structured plan includes monthly disbursements, with 3 billion rupees earmarked for arrears and subsequent monthly payments covering remaining expenses.

The revival of the Health Card, expected to be effective six months from 1st Ramadan (12th March), encompasses a spectrum of medical services, including cancer treatments, dialysis, and various surgeries, now accessible at no cost in 114 hospitals within the province. The coverage extends to 58 private and additional government hospitals. Since the initiation of the Health Card project, a staggering 30 lakh patients have benefited from free treatments, with an incurred cost of 70 billion rupees borne by the government.

Dr. Riaz Tanoli affirmed that the government’s commitment to allocating 2 to 3 billion rupees monthly demonstrates a resolute approach to prioritizing healthcare initiatives. The restoration of the Health Card reflects the government’s dedication to providing accessible healthcare, ensuring free treatment for over 2 thousand diseases in more than 100 private and government hospitals across the province. Moreover, ongoing efforts are underway to enhance and reform the health card scheme, indicative of a sustained commitment to the well-being of the population.