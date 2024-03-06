The members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet officially assumed their roles by taking the oath of office in a ceremony held at Governor House Peshawar. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the newly appointed cabinet members, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur present on this significant occasion.

A comprehensive 20-member cabinet has been established for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, comprising 15 ministers and 5 advisers. Notable figures, including Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and other administrative officers, participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the newly appointed cabinet members, a list that includes Arshad Ayub, Shakeel Ahmed, Fazal Hakeem, Adnan Qadri, Aqibullah, Muhammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, Fazl-e-Shakoor, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtun Yar, Aftab Alam Afridi, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Tarkai, and Muhammad Zahir Shah.

Notably, the cabinet members displayed a photograph of Imran Khan on the table, and slogans supporting Imran Khan resonated after the oath-taking ceremony.

Notably, the cabinet comprises 15 ministers and 5 advisors, including Syed Fakhar-e-Jahan, Muzzammil Aslam, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Mashal Azam, and Zahid Chanzeb. According to sources, Muzzammil Aslam is expected to arrive in Peshawar within the next one to two days to assume his duties.

Disorder at Governor’s House during Swearing-in Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet witnessed disorder at the Governor’s House due to an overflow of guests. With the venue filled, attendees had to stand throughout the ceremony. Post the oath-taking, chants of “prisoner number 804” reverberated in the Jirga Hall of the Governor House.

The ceremony, scheduled for 6:30 in the Jirga Hall of Governor House Peshawar, drew cabinet members accompanied by party workers. The large influx of workers overcrowded the hall, leaving no seating space despite the presence of chairs. The disorderly situation unfolded as the number of guests far exceeded the available seating, creating a chaotic atmosphere.

Amidst the disorder, slogans in favor of Imran Khan were once again raised during the swearing-in ceremony. This echoes a recurring theme, as a similar large attendance marked the swearing-in ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Inclusion of 5 Veterans and 15 New Faces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Fresh Cabinet Lineup

The newly elected cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boasts a mix of experience and fresh perspectives, with 15 newcomers joining alongside 5 seasoned individuals with prior departmental management experience.

Arshad Ayub, who has previously served as the provincial minister of the public health department, and Shakeel Ahmed, with experience in the provincial finance department, are among those bringing expertise to the table.

Fazal Shakoor Khan, previously responsible for the Law Department, and Khaliqur Rahman, a minister for the past decade overseeing Development and Planning, Excise and Taxation, and Higher Education Departments, also add seasoned insight. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, having served as Special Assistant on Information in the previous term, brings additional experience to the mix.

Meena Khan, Fazal Hakeem, Muhammad Sajjad, Adnan Qadri, Aqibullah, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtun Yar, Aftab Alam Afridi, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Tarakai, and Muhammad Zahir Shah are making their cabinet debut. Among the advisors, Syed Fakhar Jahan, Mashal Azam, and Zahid Chanzeb are also taking on departmental responsibilities for the first time. Muzzammil Aslam, previously the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, is now stepping into a more hands-on role.

Representation from 15 Districts in the Cabinet, Including 4 Members from Swabi

The cabinet composition reflects diversity, with 4 members hailing from Swabi, 2 from Peshawar, and 1 from each of the remaining 13 districts. One member represents the tribal districts, and the possibility of including a member from upper and lower Dir exists. Notably, one advisor originates from Karachi.

Aqibullah, brother of former Speaker Asad Qaiser from Swabi, Faisal Tarakai, brother of former provincial minister Shahram Tarakai, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, and Mashal Azam Yousafzai are among the Swabi representatives. Peshawar is represented by Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Meena Khan Afridi.

Other cabinet members include Muzzammil Aslam from Karachi, Fazl-e-Hakeem from Swat, Syed Fakhar Jahan from Buner, Shakeel Ahmed from Malakand, Zahir Shah Toro from Mardan, Fazal Shakoor from Charsadda, Khaliq-ur-Rehman from Nowshera, Nazir Abbasi from Abbottabad, Arshad Ayub from Haripur, Zahid Chanzeb from Mansehra, Adnan Qadri from Khyber, Aftab Alam from Kohat, Mohammad Sajjad from Karak, and Pakhtun Yar from Bannu.

Last-Minute Changes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Nominations Raise Eyebrows

In a surprising turn of events, the names of several senior members initially nominated for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet were dropped at the last minute, leaving both party members and new faces taken aback.

Sources reveal that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur consulted Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, leading to the removal of 7 previously approved names and the addition of new ones as per Imran Khan’s directives.

The dropped names include former Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Taimur Jhagra, Dr. Amjad, Riaz Khan, Arif Ahmed Zai, Abdul Karim Tordher, and Anwarzeb Khan. These names had initially received approval in the preliminary consultations, aligning with the party organization’s consensus. However, the subsequent consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa founder Ali Amin Gandapur prompted the inclusion of several new names for cabinet positions.

It is noteworthy that Babar Saleem Swati later replaced Aqibullah’s initial nomination for the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly.