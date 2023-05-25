Unknown individuals, on Thursday, opened fire on a polio team in the Tirah Valley of the Khyber district, resulting in injuries to three police personnel.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the Mir Dara area of Tirah Maidan, where the unidentified assailants targeted the polio team, causing injuries to three policemen. The wounded officers, identified as Havaldar Neekmat Shah Koki Khel, Sepoy Saddam, and Sepoy Gul Muhammad, were promptly transported to Bagh Maidan FTC by Rescue 1122.

Following the shooting, local law enforcement initiated a search operation in the vicinity, while the polio campaign in the area has been temporarily suspended.

Last month in Nowshera, a similar incident occurred where shots were fired at police personnel assigned to protect a polio team. Fortunately, the polio team and the officers remained unharmed, while the armed assailant sustained injuries due to the police’s retaliatory fire.

According to the police, the attack in Nowshera occurred while an officer was on duty alongside the polio team during an anti-polio campaign in the Kalankhandar area. In response to the attack, the officer returned fire, injuring the suspect.

