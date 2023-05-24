Kaif Afridi

A teacher, identified as Sakhi Jan Afridi, was shot and killed by unknown individuals in Tehsil Bara of Khyber district. The incident occurred when Afridi, a resident of Toot Dhand Bar Qambarkhel, was returning home after taking leave from Government High School.

The attackers managed to escape, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against them based on the complaint filed by Sakhi Khan’s sons, Samiullah Afridi and Saqib Afridi. The police have initiated an investigation and are working towards apprehending the culprits.

According to the police, there is no apparent enmity between the deceased and anyone, leaving the motive behind the killing unknown.

This incident follows another act of violence against a teacher in Nowshera, where individuals allegedly assaulted a teacher on examination duty at Khyber Islamic Model School Akbarpura for preventing cheating. The police took prompt action and arrested the two accused individuals.

Moreover, earlier in Kurram district on May 4, eight people, including teachers, were killed in an attack by unidentified individuals. The incident came to light when a shootout occurred on Shalozan Road.

Subsequently, educational institutions in the Kurram district remained closed for 18 days, but are reopened recently.

