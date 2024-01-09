Yesterday, in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the ten laborers who were abducted by unknown armed individuals has been released.

DSP Umar Daraz reported that Junaid, a laborer from Domel Bannu, was set free after hours of walking in the mountains.

Notably, Junaid is grappling with kidney disease, making it difficult for him to travel. However, the other nine workers remain in captivity with the abductors.

The abduction occurred in the Hussain Khel area of Bettani Tehsil, involving road workers from various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The laborers were taken while working on the Shadi Khel Road from Tajuri, all of whom were employees of a road construction company.

The police identified the kidnapped individuals as Shahzeb (Swabi), Zahid (Charsada), Junaid (Bannu), Ali Hassan (Tirah Valley), Farman Gandapur, Farhad (Bannu), Samran, Saeed Ghulam, Waqas, and Zaman—all hailing from the Lakki Marwat district. The authorities continue their efforts to locate and secure the release of the remaining nine workers.