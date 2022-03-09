Muhammad Faheem

Earlier in January this year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari termed the terrorist outfit Islamic State in Khorassan (IS-K) the bigger threat as compared to Tehrik Taliban Pakistan.

The admission though came as surprise to many; however, it was forgotten soon. However, recent gun and suicide attack on Koocha Risaldar Mosque which resulted into killing of 64 people and injuries of more than 190 others has testified to veracity of police chief remarks. Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the devastating attack in years.

There are reports claiming the outlawed group was operating in Peshawar for past many months. It has also claimed responsibility for targeted killings and other terrorist incidents in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

Since the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the IS has targeted two Friday prayers gatherings in the country in a row, killing more than 100 and injuring over 200. Attack on Koocha Risaldar mosque shows the growing threat of the terrorist group.

Reality of IS challenge

Iftikhar Firdous, a senior journalist described IS as a threat; however, he added that the security agencies had the capacity to deal with this threat.

Mr Firdous said that law enforcement apparatus capacities to fight the terrorism have evolved with the passage of time. “In mid 2000 LEAs have gone through a difficult period while facing terrorism; however, now they were mastered the fighting against global terrorist outfits like Al Qaeda and IS.

However, he added that LEAs have work hard to combat the easy availability of terrorist outfits literature.

“Koocha Risaldar incident was most devastating one since the attack on the Army Public School,” he said. However, he added that it was not the only incident, rather, IS has claimed responsibility for seven other terrorist acts in Peshawar.

He said that the incident of Koocha Risaldar in Peshawar is the biggest tragedy after the Army Public School which is a series of many incidents. ISIL has accepted responsibility.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, a former police official who served as provincial home secretary at the peak of Taliban terror told TNN that Koocha Risaldar attack was carried against a sect. However, Mr Shah said that in past Lashkar-i-Jhangvi had carried out similar attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Besides, he said that militant outfits mutate and emerged with new names. “In case, IS stops similar attack, then the people carrying out such attacks will resume attacks in the name of another organization,” he said.

Mr Firdous was of the view that IS has threat has increased since the Taliban takeover of Kabul. “It is tough to fight IS as their digital footprint was very widespread.

How to fight IS?

Mr Shah said that a particular mindset which flourished over past four decades was threatening Pakistan. He said that 1980s Pakistan trained the Jihdis to fight Soviets in Afghanistan. However, he added when Taliban emerged in mid 1990s, they became a role model for those who wanted to emulate their success in Pakistan.

Mr Shah said that post 9/11 there was new organization emerged; rather, existing outfits started attacks in Pakistan under the banner of TTP.

He said that policy capacity to fight terrorism has considerably increased. “Our police force strength has gone up to over 100,000 from 32,000 in the past,” he said. Besides, Mr Shah said that new units like Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department were formed in the police. IN addition to this, phone tracking systems were acquired and bomb disposal unit was also developed. “Police now can defend itself against terrorism and also carrying out operations against terrorists,” he said.

Mr Firdous on the other hand said that as compared to many other outfits based in Afghanistan and Pakistan, IS was a Middle East based organization. He said that even responsibly claims are also made from Middle East. “At local level, they even do not have structure to make responsibility claims,” he said.

Mr Firdous said that financing of this outfit was a big mystery as there was little information about how it finances its operations.

However, Mr Shah said that it was important to implement the National Action Plan. “The most important part of the plan is to control the drift of minds towards the violent extremism,” he added.

How important is the arrest of the Koocha Risaldar attack’s facilitators?

Mr Firdous said that the mosque attack was a security lapse and should be acknowledged as the same.

However, he said that IS does not operates like other organizations and works in small cells in contrast to other organizations. He said that neutralizing a cell will put an end to its activities; however, it was unlikely to access the senior leadership through a cell.

“Many cells will be operating in the province now which needs to be eliminated,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the main issue was that of masterminds who were making violent minds.

He said that literature of militant outfits was easily available and their people were roaming our streets, from where they find and recruit people and use them to for their activities.

He said that most terrorist organizations including IS were now using internet ot spread propaganda and scout for link minded people. Mr Shah said that parents have play key role in controlling what their children were watching on internet and what issues they were discussing.

Besides, he said that implementation of NAP was also very urgent, besides review of the school curriculum.