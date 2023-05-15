A violent clash between the Sunikhel and Akhorwal tribes in the Dara Adam Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has left 16 people dead and three others injured. The firing incident, which took place on Monday afternoon, was the result of an ongoing dispute over the delimitation of a coal mine.

According to the Kohat Police spokesperson, the dispute between the two tribes, both of whom are part of the hill community of Bulandari, turned violent when they faced each other in the disputed mountain range. Suddenly, firing started, resulting in the deaths of 12 people from the Sunikhel community and four people from the Akhorwal community.

The deceased have been identified as Shah Nawaz, Khalid, Asif, Shahid, Jan Muhammad, Nader Khan, Ibrahim, Majid, Momin, Hamid, Safiullah, Asim, Syed Nawaz, Umar, Muhammad Asrar, and Kashif Ali. Meanwhile, the injured include Sajjad, Taimur, and Bakhtiar, who has been shifted to local and Peshawar hospitals.

In response to the incident, District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, DSP Dara Adam Khel Abid Afridi, SHO Dara Adam Khel Tariq Mehmood, and military and civil administration officials have reached the area. They informed the two tribes about the incident and called for a Jirga, which will be attended by the chiefs and leaders of the various tribes of Dara Adam Khel, in order to stop the conflict and maintain regional peace.

An FIR has been registered in Dara Adamkhel police station, naming the persons of the warring parties.

It should be noted that the dispute between the Sunikhel and Akhorwal nations over the demarcation of the Bulandari Hill had been going on for a long time and a Jirga was being held between the two tribes. However, due to the adamant nature of the local people on both sides, a tragic incident occurred, and both sides suffered heavy casualties.

